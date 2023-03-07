Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

