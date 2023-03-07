Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 1,693 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after buying an additional 805,831 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $5,179,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24.5% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.23 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $406.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.