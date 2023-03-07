Premier Asset Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Hess comprises 4.0% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,257 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hess by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 246,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average is $135.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.