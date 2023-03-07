Premier Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Shares of COST stock opened at $487.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

