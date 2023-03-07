Premier Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $333.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 201.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.65.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

