Premier Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,441 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,441 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $347.02 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.29 and its 200-day moving average is $337.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

