Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $4.88 Million Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Oak Street Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

OSH stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The company had revenue of $577.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $181,196.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,352,134 shares in the company, valued at $47,973,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,123,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $181,196.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,352,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,973,714.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 624,997 shares of company stock worth $21,058,464. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

