Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 21,478 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 24.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth about $664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 72,806 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 38.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 105.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after buying an additional 358,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KEX opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director Rocky Dewbre purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kirby news, Director Rocky Dewbre purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,767. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,407. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Kirby Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Stories

