Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 94,189 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of iRobot at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after acquiring an additional 52,357 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in iRobot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,636,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $83,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iRobot by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,688,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after buying an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $69.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.14 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

