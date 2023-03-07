Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,104 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 65.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 63,515.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $699.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $706.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.81. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,669,308. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.