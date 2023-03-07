Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,612 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Independence worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACQR. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Independence in the first quarter worth $14,994,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Independence by 77.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Independence by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 540,363 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Independence by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 370,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQR opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

