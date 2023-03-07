Prelude Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Rogers comprises about 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Rogers worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.29. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $274.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

