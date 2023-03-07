Prana Capital Management LP Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,634 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 228.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Equifax by 121.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 81,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 10.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after purchasing an additional 167,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 30.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.63 and its 200 day moving average is $193.60.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

