PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,207.59

PotCoin (POT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $701,967.77 and $3,207.59 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00393743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00028514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014954 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017438 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004421 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,213,242 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

