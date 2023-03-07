Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 391,702 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 391,702 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,243. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

SKX stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Articles

