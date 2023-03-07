Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 102,514 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 102,514 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of SFL worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of SFL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of SFL by 120.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 12.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 57.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

SFL Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.