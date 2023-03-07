Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $4.35 Million in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,627 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,354,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Chegg at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 152.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth $275,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Up 1.6 %

Chegg stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $37.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Chegg Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

