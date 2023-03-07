Portolan Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.85. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.