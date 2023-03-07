Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of JAKKS Pacific worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1,026.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 153,505 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 84,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

