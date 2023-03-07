Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 287,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Transactions at CalAmp

CalAmp Trading Down 4.5 %

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,399,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,831.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $465,850 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Further Reading

