Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BPOPM stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.