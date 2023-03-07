Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,382,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

