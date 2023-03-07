Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Worm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.24. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.05.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.