Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $9.07 Million Position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 3.48% of Investcorp India Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVCA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,312,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,453,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,057,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,711,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IVCA opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

