Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 2,920 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.34% of Apogee Enterprises worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $367.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading

