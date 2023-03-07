Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 608,100 IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 608,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of IVERIC bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the third quarter valued at $65,033,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,598 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,910,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,470,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,476. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.