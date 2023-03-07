Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $8.27 Million Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,240,000 after purchasing an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after acquiring an additional 177,979 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after acquiring an additional 72,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Capri by 9.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,907,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,318,000 after acquiring an additional 166,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Capri stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.28. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays reduced their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Capri Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.