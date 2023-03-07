Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 269,800 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 5.86% of RF Acquisition worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

RF Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. RF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.