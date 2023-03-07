Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 38,550 Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 3.16% of Aurora Technology Acquisition worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 803,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 169,061 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,928,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 757,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

