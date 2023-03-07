Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires 176,200 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 362.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.30.

Shares of NVRO opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,219.00 and a beta of 0.83. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $78.90.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

