Plustick Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Plustick Management LLC lifted its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Globalstar accounts for approximately 12.1% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Plustick Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at $5,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,984,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 688,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $620,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,407.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,098,678.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

