PLC Ultima (PLCU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $474,297.41

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $69,349.75 and approximately $474,297.41 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $143.00 or 0.00636330 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 484 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

