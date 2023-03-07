Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,108 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after buying an additional 2,099,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Best Buy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $207,915,000 after buying an additional 424,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,840,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $179,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

