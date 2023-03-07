Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,889 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,889 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Inhibrx by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 686,587 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 1,279,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 256,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,180,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $256,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,233,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,303.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,512,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,213,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,546 in the last ninety days. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of INBX opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

