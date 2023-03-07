Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,515 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.51% of Immunovant worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Immunovant by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMVT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

