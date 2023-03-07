Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708,460 shares during the quarter. Exscientia makes up approximately 1.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.30% of Exscientia worth $23,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Exscientia by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,639,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the third quarter worth $3,284,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Exscientia by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,427,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Exscientia by 10.8% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 82,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 26.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Exscientia plc has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exscientia Profile

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.