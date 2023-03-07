Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,867 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Altimmune worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth $106,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Altimmune Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

ALT stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33.

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.