Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Suzano makes up 1.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Suzano worth $35,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,994,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 929,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after buying an additional 746,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 497,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 426,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 1,260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 377,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 349,841 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Stock Down 0.1 %

SUZ stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

