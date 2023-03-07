Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $62,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $42,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,986,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)
