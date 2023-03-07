Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $62,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $42,686,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,986,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

