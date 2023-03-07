Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,969 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,752 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $30,012,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after acquiring an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.