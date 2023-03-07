Pirate Chain Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $72.49 million and $80,066.16 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00167997 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00069256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002043 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

