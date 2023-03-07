Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded VTEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VTEX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.99. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.