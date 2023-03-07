Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded VTEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.80.
VTEX Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE:VTEX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.99. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.