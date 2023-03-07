Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 3,976.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 590,160 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

