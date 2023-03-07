Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $213.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.