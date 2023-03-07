Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 693.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 27.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 120.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

