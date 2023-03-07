Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,240 shares during the period. EQT comprises about 1.0% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.