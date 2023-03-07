Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,678 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.0% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,089 shares of company stock worth $45,977,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,684.43, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

