Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000. Intuit makes up about 1.4% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $412.79 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.83 and its 200-day moving average is $406.49. The company has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,888. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.00.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

