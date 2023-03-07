Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $238.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.58.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

