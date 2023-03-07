Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after acquiring an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

